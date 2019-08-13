Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.08.2019 | 9:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Honey Singh

BySubhash K. Jha

Yo Yo!! Does anyone remember Honey Singh? He took the charts by storm some years ago with his provocative misogynistic songs and then disappeared apparently due to a mental disorder. Recently he made a comeback with a few Bollywood songs. When they didn’t work as much as he thought they would, Yo Yo again resorted to his favourite tool of attention-seeking: scandal.

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Honey Singh

Yo Yo’s recent song ‘Makhna’ invited the wrath of Punjab’s Women’s State Commission for alleged derogatory remarks against women. And now a non-bail able warrant has been issued against Yo Yo for an old song ‘Hum Hain Balaaktari’ (I am A Rapist) which Honey Yo Yo Singh claims he hadn’t written or sung.

In fact the singer-rapper-composer disowns all the crude vulgar pornographic songs that are credited to him on the internet. In conversation with me at the peak of the controversies, Honey Singh had said, “All these are attempts to discredit me by jealous elements who can’t bear to see me so successful in such a short time. They are maligning me by putting up these types of songs. How can I sing such songs? I respect women too much to even think like that.”

By ‘jealous elements’ Honey mainly meant Badshah who took over the position of Bollywood’s no.1 rapper-singer from Honey Singh while Singh recovered from his illness.

A music composer who would like to remain unnamed says, “Badshah is everything that Honey Singh could have been. Badshah has a clean family image. Kids love him. His songs are catchy even naughty but they don’t cross the line. Yo Yo Honey Sigh repeatedly sang crude unacceptable lyrics objectifying women. He can’t disown them just like that. Not in this day and age of the internet where everything is documented.”

Also Read: Honey Singh booked for vulgar lyrics in his comeback song ‘Makhna’ in Mohali

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

HC directs Super Cassettes to screen…

Exclusive: Tulsi Kumar feels blessed on…

SCOOP: Did you know? Badshah was offered…

Khandaani Shafakhana: Badshah explains why…

Honey Singh booked for vulgar lyrics in his…

JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification