Sonali Bendre Behl’s fightback after being diagnosed with Cancer has been an inspiration to many. The actress recently supported the cause of cancer awareness and cancer survivors at the CFBP Consumer Film Festival held in Mumbai. The event was also supported by politician and fashion designer Shaina NC.

Speaking at the event, she said, “It was my honour to be here today. In whatever capacity I can, I will always be there to help and support the cause of cancer survivors. I love the fact that the proceeds from this show go towards cancer patients who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get the right treatment. Thank you Shaina NC for being such a committed advocate for cancer patients and for leading such events.”

Apart from films, the festival also held various competitions from students and professionals from across India on various, including 75 years of Indian independence, fair business practices and cybercrime awareness.

This year the festival was supported by Rajashree Birla and Anand Mahindra and chaired by Kiren Srivastav.

“Through creativity shown by people across all strata and fields, our festival has, for the fifth time in a row, done its bit to bring out real issues such as cybercrime, women empowerment and ethical work practices, to name a few,” said Srivastav. “The versatile Shaina NC led from the front at the event’s fashion show too, with several women of substance joining her on the ramp of life. I’m truly glad for how the response for this festival grows with each passing year, and I remain hopeful that the world is becoming a better place, one day at a time.”

At the work front, Bendre was seen earlier this year making her debut in the web world through the show The Broken News on Zee 5. She played the character of the head of a news channel who believes in ethical and truthful journalism.

