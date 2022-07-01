Taapsee Pannu often chooses women-oriented roles, and is also an avid supporter of women’s rights and a firm believer in equality. The actress, who is doing Shabaash Mithu, a film on female cricketer, spoke about her fight for equal opportunities in this exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. When she was asked about the condition of heroines and actresses in films, the actress also revealed about how budgets etc. showcase the disparity between male-oriented and female-oriented films.

EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu reveals the budget of Shabaash Mithu; compares it to an A-lister’s salary

In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee Pannu got candid about the budget of her release Shabaash Mithu as he compared it to the salary of an A-lister. While speaking about how there is one Sridevi who is a superstar but there are many male actors who are superstars, the actress also mentioned that female actresses lack opportunities. In the same breath, she mentioned, “Shabaash Mithu is my biggest budget film as a protagonist but still the budget of my entire film is equivalent to the budget of an A-lister (male actor)’s salary.”



Elaborating on it, Taapsee added, “And A-listers means I am talking about A-listers who are not at the top of the ladder. I am talking about those who are a little lower down the ladder. Their salary is the budget of my entire film. The situation is still like that. So there is still a long way for us to go.”

She also mentioned that as actresses we have started this subject and we have moved ahead in the right direction where we trying to bring down these differences. “I am sure if this was 10-12 years ago, I wouldn’t have been sitting here and promoting a film like this. So, things have changed, but not anywhere it could be called equal,” she maintained.

Speaking of Shabaash Mithu, the film is inspired by the life of female cricketer Mithali Raj and her journey of dreaming to be a cricketer amidst a male-dominated sport. Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, the film releases on July 15.

