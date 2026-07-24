Prime Focus Studios has announced a landmark partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which will distribute Ramayana across international markets outside India. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the ambitious mythological epic, even as the makers confirmed that the film's much-awaited trailer launch has been postponed to a later date.

Ramayana trailer postponed as Sony Pictures comes on board for global release outside India; Namit Malhotra calls it historic moment

Producer Namit Malhotra shared the update through a detailed note on social media, revealing that the global partnership prompted the decision to reschedule the trailer launch. “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date. In over 100+ years of Indian Cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm. I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future. Jai Hind,” the note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana is envisioned as a global cinematic spectacle that will be released internationally in multiple languages, including a premium English-language version. The film seeks to introduce one of India's most celebrated epics to audiences across cultures while staying rooted in its timeless themes of duty, courage, compassion, sacrifice and righteousness.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the fantasy action-adventure film brings together an extensive international crew. The project features music by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris, and production design by Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios' Namit Malhotra, who also serves as the Global CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG.

Sharing his vision for the project, Malhotra said, "For generations, the Ramayana has inspired people through its timeless humanity and enduring values. Our ambition has always been to honor that legacy while creating a cinematic experience worthy of audiences everywhere. Through DNEG, we have spent decades helping filmmakers realize some of the world's most ambitious cinematic visions. With Prime Focus Studios, we are now bringing that same commitment to storytelling to one of the world's greatest epics. Collaborating with Sony Pictures gives Ramayana an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences and introduce this timeless story to moviegoers around the world."

The collaboration with Sony Pictures marks one of the biggest international distribution deals for an Indian film, positioning Ramayana for a large-scale worldwide release comparable to major Hollywood tentpole productions. With the trailer now set to debut globally at a later date, anticipation surrounding the film continues to grow ahead of its release.

Also Read: Ramayana makers unveil behind-the-scenes glimpse from Pratham Sankalp event; Sunny Deol surprise appearance steals attention

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