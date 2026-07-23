Salman's latest post comes less than 24 hours after his earlier post where he expressed concern over the whole issue.

Salman Khan advises protesting students to return home, urges Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast: “If you want, will send you food from home”

Salman Khan has shared a message addressing the students involved in the ongoing NEET protests while also urging education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast. Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed confidence that action would be taken against those responsible for the NEET paper leak and appealed to students to return home to their families.

Salman Khan advises protesting students to return home, urges Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast: “If you want, will send you food from home”

In his post, Salman wrote, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.”

Sharing a special message for Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike for over 25 days, Salman said, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman's latest post comes less than 24 hours after his earlier post where he expressed concern over the whole issue. Apart from appealing to students, Salman also directly addressed Sonam Wangchuk, requesting him to call off his fast. The actor said that while the spirit behind the protest should be preserved if needed in the future, he believes there is no need to continue the fast at present and even offered to send food from his home.

Salman's statement comes amid the ongoing NEET protests, with students raising concerns over the examination process and demanding accountability in the wake of the paper leak. His message has now joined the growing public conversation surrounding the issue, calling for reassurance for students while expressing faith that appropriate action will be taken by the authorities.

Also Read: Salman Khan REACTS to NEET protest violence, urges government to support students: “It should not be hijacked politically”

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