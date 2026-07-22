The Bharat Mandapam launch brought together the cast and creators as Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari showcased their vision for the two-part epic.

The makers of Ramayana have shared a new video offering a behind-the-scenes look at Pratham Sankalp, the grand launch event held in Delhi to introduce audiences to the vision behind the much-awaited two-part mythological epic. The event, which took place at Bharat Mandapam, brought together the film's cast, creators, members of the media, and several dignitaries.

Ramayana makers unveil behind-the-scenes glimpse from Pratham Sankalp event; Sunny Deol surprise appearance steals attention

The newly released video captures key moments from the evening, including producer Namit Malhotra speaking about his ambition to present one of India's most celebrated epics on a global scale. It also features appearances by the film's cast and crew, along with a surprise entry by Sunny Deol, who essays the role of Lord Hanuman in the film.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote, "Here's a glimpse into Pratham Sankalp, an evening that marked the beginning of our journey from -Bharat to the World. @iamnamitmalhotra's Ramayana Directed by @niteshtiwari22 In cinemas, globally - Diwali 2026 & 2027."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the ancient Indian epic and is being mounted as a two-part cinematic franchise. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Popular pan India star Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey essaying Lakshman.

The project is backed by producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The makers have positioned the film as a large-scale cinematic adaptation that combines mythology with advanced visual effects technology for a worldwide audience.

Ramayana will release globally in IMAX, with Part 1 slated to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. With the release of the Pratham Sankalp event highlights, the makers have offered audiences another look at the scale of the project as anticipation continues to build ahead of its theatrical release.

Also Read: Siddharth Anand praises Ramayana trailer, says, “Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed”

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