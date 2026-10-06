Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the deepfake controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor and the song ‘Chuttamalle’, and the celebrity reaction that followed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared his views on how the matter has been handled.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Janhvi Kapoor ‘Chuttamalle’ song deepfake row: “The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator”

Varma wrote, "The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in, is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link.. The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that.. Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim's identity and the offensive content which is also a crime."

The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 4, 2026



In another tweet, he added, "When you can't WIN , you should JOIN …. . If you fight A I , it will ERASE you out of EXISTENCE." In essence, Varma's view is that a call for action against those spreading the AI-generated version would have been a better approach than a wave of public condemnation.

When you can’t WIN , you should JOIN …. . If you fight A I , it will ERASE you out of EXISTENCE 😔 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 5, 2026



For the past few days, Janhvi has been at the centre of a social media storm after a deepfake AI video depicting the actress in an inappropriate manner, made from the ‘Chuttamalle’ song, began circulating on the platform. The actress penned a long note on Monday, 5 October, condemning the act and expressing her disappointment over such cybercrimes.

Janhvi has received strong support from her fans and followers. Her Devara co-star Jr NTR, with whom she featured in the ‘Chuttamalle’ song, also took to the platform to post a scathing message. He was followed by several big names from the South industry, including megastar Chiranjeevi.

The episode has brought two approaches into focus. One, reflected in the reaction of Janhvi and her supporters, is to publicly condemn deepfake abuse and stand with the victim. The other, voiced by Varma, is to prioritise tracking down and acting against the perpetrator while avoiding further spread of the content. Both positions come from the shared concern that AI misuse is a serious problem, though they differ on how best to respond.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor condemns morphed AI video from Devara Part 1 song ‘Chuttamalle’: “Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be basic”

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