Janhvi Kapoor has spoken out against the circulation of a morphed AI-generated video featuring her from the Devara Part 1 song ‘Chuttumalle’. The incident has sparked widespread concern on social media, with the actress once again becoming a victim of digital manipulation. Janhvi, who has previously spoken about being targeted by deepfake technology, took to Instagram to condemn the misuse of technology and the violation of women’s consent.

Janhvi Kapoor condemns morphed AI video from Devara Part 1 song ‘Chuttumalle’: “Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be basic”

In a detailed note, Janhvi highlighted how the objectification of women through manipulated digital content has become an increasingly serious concern. She wrote, “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it,” her note read and continued, “Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not.”

Janhvi further explained that consent cannot be assumed or taken for granted under any circumstances. Drawing an analogy, she wrote, “It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic.”

The actress also placed the incident within the larger conversation around women’s safety, saying that the threat of violation has now extended into the digital space. “This goes far beyond the ai videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day,” she said.

Janhvi also stressed that the responsibility cannot solely be placed on women to protect themselves - “The answer cannot simply be to "protect your daughter." we also need to undo the conditioning that makes people believe they are entitled to violate somebody else's boundaries in the first place. And part of that change will come from exemplary men with the moral compass and the spine to say clearly what is right and what is wrong.”

The actress thanked her Devara co-star NTR Jr., along with Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar, for speaking up against the incident and supporting her. She expressed, “I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour.” “Thank you also to Chiranjeevi sir, Vijay and Khushbu ma'am for amplifying that sentiment and calling for action against this mentality and these immoral practices,” she added.

She concluded by urging people to reconsider the attitude towards women’s boundaries and choice, “I hope everything unfolding around us right now forces those who participate in any form of harassment to introspect. Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice.”

Also Read: All about this effortless beauty avatar of Janhvi Kapoor: Actress keeps it understated with concealer, pink blush and nude lips

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