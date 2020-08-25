Bollywood Hungama

Ram Gopal Varma announces his 3 part biopic titled Ramu; says it will be very controversial 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ram Gopal Varma has been in the news lately for his opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and his films. On Tuesday evening, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to announce his biopic. He revealed that the film will be made in 3 parts with a total runtime of six hours. 

In a series of tweets, the filmmaker revealed details of the film and the title logo. "BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial," read his first tweet along with the title logo of Ramu. The poster of the title included words like intelligent, idiot, genius, social radical, mad, philosopher, gutsy, etc to describe the filmmaker. 


"Each part of the 3 parts of my biopic will be around 2 hours in length with all 3 parts together being around 6 hours #RgvBiopic. Each part of my biopic will be about my various age periods and various phases of my life #RgvBiopic,"he further said. 

Giving details about the cast, he wrote, "In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3."

Talking further about part 1 of the film, he wrote, "PART 1 is “RAMU”Apart from my college days,firsr loves and gang fights in Vijaywada ,It will be about how i cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA."

"PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA” It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls,Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan #RgvBiopic," he added. "PART 3 is “RGV” —The Intelligent idiot It will be about my failures and my radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society," he wrote.

The film will be produced by Bommaku Murali, written and supervised by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. The film will go on floors in September. 

