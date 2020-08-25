Ram Gopal Varma has been in the news lately for his opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and his films. On Tuesday evening, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to announce his biopic. He revealed that the film will be made in 3 parts with a total runtime of six hours.

In a series of tweets, the filmmaker revealed details of the film and the title logo. "BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial," read his first tweet along with the title logo of Ramu. The poster of the title included words like intelligent, idiot, genius, social radical, mad, philosopher, gutsy, etc to describe the filmmaker.

BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial బొమ్మాకు క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ , నా నిజ జీవితాన్ని 3 భాగాలు, అంటే 3 చిత్రాలుగా నిర్మించబోతోంది. pic.twitter.com/UYDEEjLmTe — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020



"Each part of the 3 parts of my biopic will be around 2 hours in length with all 3 parts together being around 6 hours #RgvBiopic. Each part of my biopic will be about my various age periods and various phases of my life #RgvBiopic,"he further said.

Giving details about the cast, he wrote, "In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3."

Talking further about part 1 of the film, he wrote, "PART 1 is “RAMU”Apart from my college days,firsr loves and gang fights in Vijaywada ,It will be about how i cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA."

"PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA” It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls,Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan #RgvBiopic," he added. "PART 3 is “RGV” —The Intelligent idiot It will be about my failures and my radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society," he wrote.

The film will be produced by Bommaku Murali, written and supervised by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. The film will go on floors in September.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Arnab wants to walk in slow motion like Salman Khan and look like the biggest hero of all in the country,” says Ram Gopal Varma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.