Actress Bidita Bag who has featured in films like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl has been a part of the industry for a decade now. In an interview with a daily, the actress admits to the existence of nepotism and that people from film backgrounds are favoured.

Bidita said that she faced many rejection in her 12-year journey. The actress said that she has had the option to be depressed or evolve as a stronger human being and find a way out of it and she chose the latter.

Bidita made her Bollywood debut with the film From Sydney With Love. The film failed to impress and things went downhill for the actress. She said that they did not get many cinema halls and that she had to face biases later on. She also revealed that there are fake auditions that happen just to create a buzz that everyone is given opportunity. The actress said that in reality established actors or insiders would have been finalised in advance.

Bidita Bag, however, feels that the recent discussion on nepotism is turning negative every day. She said that if some people are born privileged then it is not their fault.

