Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of his film Khatra (Dangerous). The film is set to release in theaters on April 8. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share that theatre chains PVR and INOX have refused to screen his film. He claimed that the reason for the same is the theme of the film. The film is centered on two female lovers.

Varma took to his Twitter handle to share a raunchy poster from his upcoming film an wrote, "@_PVRcinemas @INOXCINEMAS⁩ refusing to screen my film KHATRA (DANGEROUS) becos it’s theme is LESBIAN,and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed .it is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against #LGBT community.”

“I request not only the #LGBT community but also everyone to stand up against the management of @_PVRcinemas and ⁦@INOXCINEMAS for their ANTI #LGBT stand ..This is an insult to human rights,” he wrote in another tweet.

The film which claims to be the first lesbian crime action thriller will hit theatres on April 8, 2022, in three languages of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi name of the movie is Khatra/Dangerous, the Tamil version is named Kaadhal Kaadhaldhaam and the Telugu version is Maa Ishtam.

