comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2022 | 6:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in EORTV’s The Last Flight

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in EORTV's latest offering titled The Last Flight, released on April 9, 2022. This bi-lingual (Hindi & Marathi) web series is an anthology of stories dealing with the aspects of line-of-duty, the glorious victory, and struggles on the battlefield. It also narrates the heartwarming, emotional, sensitive side of these heroes. These heroic stories are narrated by the legendary warrior Chatrapati Shivaji.

Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in EORTV's The Last Flight

Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in EORTV’s The Last Flight

The web series goes live on April 9. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Major Atul Garje, who sacrificed his life-saving thousands of innocent lives, while he was on his last flight with his co-pilot, Capt. Bhanu Pratap.

Actor Shreyas Talpade said, "I am honoured to be playing the role of Major Atul Garje in The Last Flight. The series is based/inspired from his life. It's an inspiring true story & is a reminder of their love, sacrifice & their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepak ji and the entire cast and crew."

Director Deepak Pandey said, "The objective behind the storyline of The Last Flight is to inspire youth, understand our heroes and idolize them. These brave courageous heroes never die, though they sleep in dust, their legacy nerves a thousand living men. We are excited to be showcasing the stories of unsung heroes."

Producer Falguni Shah, on why they created this show, "This show is very special to us and shows stories of courageous heroes. Far from home and loved ones, these heroes sacrifice their own lives so the entire nation can sleep in peace. The stories of their courage and passion are larger than life and need to come to the forefront. These heroes too have families and the bond, ties, and support they get from their families go a long way in their journey. These people are also in a way making a huge sacrifice, we want to show the world such beautiful and poignant stories so that people can truly be grateful to our heroes and their families".

EORTV is a premium video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content. Users can view Web series, Music videos, LGBTQ originals, and short videos. The app focuses on making content that caters to the careworn community in society.

ALSO READ: “Shreyas Talpade is a powerhouse performer who can look 25 and 42 at the same time,” says filmmaker Jayprad Desai

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan likely to join SS Rajamouli, Ram…

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk announces…

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer…

Moon Knight premiere scores 1.8 million…

Jason Momoa to star in, write and executive…

Harrison Ford to star alongside Jason Segel…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification