After the success of the Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli had once again hit the bull’s eye with the film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. To celebrate the success of the film, Jayantialal Gana of Pen Studios is throwing a success party in Mumbai on Wednesday. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be felicitated at the event with Aamir Khan as the special guest.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli is quite fond of Aamir Khan and the team send him an invite to the party. Aamir had earlier also graced a promotional event of RRR in Delhi, days ahead of the release of the film in March.

Meanwhile, fans have been eager to see a collaboration between Aamir and SS Rajamouli. The two are ambitious to bring the epic Mahabharata to the big screen.

Meanwhile, RRR is breaking records at the box office. The film has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana surpassing Baahubali 2. The Hindi version of the film has also crossed Rs. 200 crore in less than two weeks of its release.

