The Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav interim relief from surrender in seven cheque dishonour cases, subject to depositing Rs 5 crores with its Registry.

Actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav has received interim relief from the Supreme Court in connection with a series of cheque dishonour cases. On Tuesday, the court exempted him from surrendering for the time being, subject to his depositing Rs 5 crores with the Registry by Wednesday.

Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief from Supreme Court in cheque dishonour cases, asked to deposit Rs 5 crores

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana passed the order after petitions filed by Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, were orally mentioned before the court by Advocate-on-Record Saurabh Trivedi.

The matter relates to multiple cheque dishonour cases involving M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. and allegations concerning payments linked to the actor's production company.

What did the High Court order?

The Supreme Court's interim relief follows proceedings before the High Court, where Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had directed that the sentences imposed on Rajpal Yadav in seven cases would run concurrently.

The actor was also directed to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases to the complainant. Of this amount, Rs 1,04,75,000 in each case was to be paid as compensation to the complainant, while Rs 25,000 was to be paid to the State.

Radha Yadav was separately directed to pay Rs 5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases.

The High Court also took into account the Rs 2.25 crores that had already been paid to and released in favour of the complainant during the proceedings. It directed that this amount be adjusted while determining the remaining fine and compensation payable.

The High Court had earlier granted Rajpal Yadav two months to challenge its judgment before the Supreme Court. His sentence was suspended during this period.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on debt controversy, says “Roughly Rs 25-30 crores” is currently owed

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