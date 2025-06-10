Miss World Manushi Chhillar is set to take on a unique role in her upcoming film Maalik, releasing on July 11. The makers have recently unveiled her look from the movie. Wearing simple, traditional Indian attire, Manushi appears natural and elegant alongside her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Her shift from a glamorous image to a more understated look has already caught attention on social media. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film presents Manushi in a role that’s different from anything she’s done before.

Rajkummar Rao unveils Manushi Chhillar’s traditional look in Maalik poster

Manushi sure aimed to impress and surprise us with her look and count us impressed! She makes a subtle departure from her previous on-screen appearances and roles with Maalik, thus signaling her ambition to be taken seriously as a versatile performer in the industry. Introduced as Maalik Ki Dhadkan the poster sees Manushi and Rajkummar looking picture perfect together. Rajkummar Rao, introduced Manushi's character and wrote, “Jinke bina chalti nahi #Maalik ki dhadkan, unse hogi aaj mulaqaat.”

While the poster showcases nothing but love and chemistry between the leading pair, given that Maalik is an intense gangster drama, there is speculation about how Manushi's character contains more layers than just meets the eye. Maalik also boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring legendary actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, alongside powerful performers like Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles.

As per sources, Manushi's character, which was being kept under the wraps, will be seen playing a crucial role and makers want to keep it that way till its D-Day. Comments under the post ranged from netizens praising Manushi's simplicity in the posters for taking up roles that would challenge her comfort zone. After the release of Maalik, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran, where she will be sharing screen space with John Abraham.

