While Rajkummar Rao is currently neck-deep in promotions for his upcoming action-packed gangster thriller Maalik, the actor is already setting the stage for his next exciting project, a Netflix dark comedy that promises to bring a wicked twist to the murder mystery genre.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the yet-untitled film is said to be a sharp departure from Nimbalkar’s last gritty outing, Sector 36 (2024). This time around, he's taking a lighter, albeit darker, route with a black comedy that centres on a murder with quirky undertones. The film is set to go on floors this month and will be primarily shot in Mumbai, with key locations including 1 Aerocity in Marol and Film City in Goregaon.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source close to the production, revealing, “Aditya has charted out a two-month shoot. Rajkummar was so impressed by the script that he has also joined the project as a co-producer.” This marks Rao’s second foray into production after Toaster, another Netflix title slated for release later this year.

The news comes at a time when excitement around the Sourav Ganguly biopic, also starring Rao, is steadily building. The sports drama, which will reunite the actor with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane after their critically acclaimed 2016 film Trapped, is still in its pre-production phase. With the Ganguly project yet to roll, Rao has found the perfect window to squeeze in this dark comedy.

Meanwhile, the actor’s upcoming theatrical release, Maalik, hits cinemas on July 11. Directed by Pulkit and backed by producers Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film sees Rao stepping into the role of a gangster-turned-power player. He leads a stellar cast including Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and 12th Fail breakout Medha Shankr.

