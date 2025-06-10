Chhorii 2, the latest installment in the Chhorii franchise, received widespread acclaim and audience love. Built on the success of the original, Chhorii 2 was praised for pushing the boundaries of Indian horror with its gripping storyline, incredible performances, and chilling world, further cementing the Chhorii franchise as a successful standout in the genre.

After Chhorii 2, Abundantia Entertainment and Vishal Furia reunite to expand horror vertical Psych

Building on the momentous success of Chhorii 2 as well as their shared vision for creating genre-defying stories, Abundantia Entertainment’s Vikram Malhotra and director Vishal Furia are set to reunite to develop a fresh slate of projects under Abundantia Entertainment’s horror genre vertical, Psych.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Abundantia Entertainment’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-impact genre storytelling for Indian and global audiences. Vishal Furia, known for his unique directorial vision and horror genre expertise, once again brings his creative prowess to Abundantia’s upcoming horror slate.

With Psych, Abundantia aims to create high-quality, engaging narratives that go beyond jump scares and into exploring psychological, supernatural, and culturally rooted horror.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said, “This collaboration is not just about creating scary films together—it’s about creating a compelling universe of horror that connects with today’s evolving audience. Vishal’s command over the genre and his distinct storytelling voice have already made the Chhorii franchise one of the country’s disruptive entertainment success stories. Vishal is the perfect creative partner as we scale Psych into a powerhouse destination for horror.”

Vishal Furia, Director of Chhoriiand Chhorii 2, added, “Our journey with the Chhorii franchise has been thrilling and enriching, and this collaboration is the next step in our shared ambition to shape a new wave of horror content in India, I’m excited to continue this creative partnership with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment and build stories that stay with the audience long after the credits roll.”

The collaboration kicks off with two films that are already under development. The first one is inspired by a shocking and chilling true story set in the contemporary urban landscape, while the second story seeks to delve into Indian cultural mythology and a scary manifestation therein.

As one of the exceptional Indian content producers with a dedicated horror vertical, the partnership underscores Abundantia’s focus on impactful, creator-driven content and its ambition to be at the forefront of genre innovation in India. With Vishal Furia on board, Psych promises to deliver compelling, platform-agnostic stories that will redefine horror for Indian audiences.

