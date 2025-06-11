The actors become parents for the second time and have excitedly shared this news in a special announcement post, also featuring their first born – Vayu.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have embraced parenthood once again! The much-loved couple, who welcomed their first child—a baby boy named Vayu—in July 2023, have now been blessed with a baby girl. On Monday, June 10, the actors took to Instagram to share the joyful news with fans and friends from the industry.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcome baby girl; announce arrival with heartwarming family photo

The couple posted a touching photo featuring the entire family, including their newborn daughter, son Vayu, and Ishita herself, who is still recovering at the hospital. Dressed in a hospital gown, Ishita smiled gently at her family, while holding their newborn daughter whereas Young Vayu, who was held by Vatsal, also posed adorably with his parents and new sibling, making the moment even more special.

The post was captioned with a heartfelt message: “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl.” The caption reflected the overwhelming joy the couple is experiencing as they step into this new phase of life with two children.

As soon as the announcement went live, wishes poured in from across the entertainment fraternity. Celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Sajdeh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Suniel Shetty, Kishwer Merchantt, Sonnalli Seygall, Ridhima Pandit, Tanvi Thakker, Helly Shah, and many others flooded the comment section with love and blessings for the new parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)



Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have both had successful careers across television, Bollywood, and regional cinema. The couple met on the sets of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar and soon fell in love. They tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony attended by close friends and family.

After becoming first-time parents in July 2023, the couple had announced their second pregnancy in a special post on February 14 this year, marking Valentine’s Day with the news of their growing family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)



With the arrival of their daughter, Vatsal and Ishita have now stepped into an exciting new chapter. Fans and well-wishers continue to shower them with blessings as the couple begins life as a family of four.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn announces his AI company Prismix along with Danish Devgn, actor Vatsal Sheth, and Sahil Nayar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.