With Patralekhaa as the producer, Toaster is an offbeat entertainer that promises to take you on a thrilling ride where a simple wedding gift sparks chaos.

Netflix has announced its upcoming dark comedy Toaster, a film that turns an everyday object into the centre of an increasingly chaotic chain of events. Set to premiere on April 15, 2026, the film promises a quirky and unpredictable narrative that begins with a seemingly trivial situation—a wedding gift that refuses to be forgotten after the wedding itself is called off.

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster gets release date; Netflix to drop quirky dark comedy on April 15

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster marks a significant milestone for Patralekhaa, who steps into production with her banner Kampa Film. The project brings together Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles, supported by a vibrant ensemble that includes Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

The film also sees Rajkummar Rao returning to the comedy genre, a space where he has previously earned audience appreciation for his comic timing. With Toaster, he is set to headline a story that blends relatable situations with escalating absurdity and dark humour.

Speaking about stepping into production, Patralekhaa said, “Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Sharing insights into the film, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, added, “Toaster is a quirky dark comedy that begins with a simple miser whose life spirals into complete mayhem in pursuit of getting back his toaster. It’s the kind of inventive storytelling we love to champion at Netflix. With Vivek Das Chaudhary making his directorial debut and Patralekhaa & Raj stepping into the producer’s role for the first time with Kampa Film, the project reflects our continued focus on championing emerging talent behind the camera while bringing an exciting burst of fresh creative energy. All of this comes alive with two phenomenal and much-loved actors, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, headlining this family entertainer, alongside a vibrant ensemble. Toaster adds a wonderfully fun note to the diverse mix of stories we’re bringing to audiences this year- an entertaining comedy that builds on relatable situations, dark humour and delightfully escalating chaos.”

Backed by a strong creative team, the film’s story and screenplay are written by Parveez Shaikh, with additional screenplay credits going to Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee. The dialogues have been penned by Akshat Ghildial, while Tarun Bali serves as the executive producer.

With its eccentric characters, madcap twists and an unusual premise, Toaster aims to deliver a chaotic yet engaging viewing experience when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 15, 2026.

Also Read: TOASTER: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra reunite for a dark comedy where a wedding gift sparks murder

More Pages: Toaster Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.