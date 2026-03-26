In a significant development, producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have joined forces to announce their next ambitious project, Operation Sindoor. Backed by T-Series and I Am Buddha Productions, the film will be directed by Agnihotri.

Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announce Operation Sindoor, film based on India’s deep strikes inside Pakistan

The film is based on the book ‘Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan’ by Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd), and aims to bring to the screen a story rooted in military strategy, courage and national security. Drawing inspiration from the codename of India’s targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the film seeks to capture what is described as a defining moment in India’s strategic history.

According to the makers, the narrative also serves as a response to the tragic 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where several innocent civilians, most of them tourists, lost their lives. The film intends to explore the events that followed, presenting them through a cinematic lens grounded in research and realism.

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Producer Bhushan Kumar shared his perspective on backing the project, stating, “Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri emphasised the scale and depth of the project. “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare. We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain”.

“I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. My intention is not to create noise, but to confront it—with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema,” he added.

Operation Sindoor is positioned as a film that explores the intersection of strategy, courage and truth, aiming to present a chapter of modern warfare not merely as spectacle, but as a statement. Further details about the cast and release timeline are currently under wraps and are expected to be announced soon.

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More Pages: Operation Sindoor Box Office Collection

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