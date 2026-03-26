Filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to Instagram and issued a clarification addressing the circulation of manipulated visuals related to his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The director took to Instagram to warn audiences about AI-generated misinformation being spread using altered promotional material from the film.

Aditya Dhar warns against AI-manipulated Dhurandhar: The Revenge visuals, calls them “malicious and misleading”

In his statement, Dhar expressed gratitude for the film’s reception, saying, “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world.” However, he raised concern over certain fabricated images being circulated online, which he said misrepresent the film’s content.

Highlighting a specific instance, Dhar stated, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

He further emphasised his stance on cultural sensitivity, adding, “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility.” Dhar described the circulation of such doctored content as “malicious and dishonest.”

Urging viewers to verify information, he said, “I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives.” He also warned that such actions would not be taken lightly, stating, “Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”

The clarification comes amid increasing concerns within the film industry over the misuse of artificial intelligence to alter promotional material and create misleading narratives. Dhar’s statement aims to reassure audiences while reinforcing the importance of relying on verified sources.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut and others shower love on Dhurandhar franchise; applaud Aditya Dhar and his work

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