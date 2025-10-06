After impressing theatre audiences with his powerful 35-minute monologue in Feroz Abbas Khan’s Letters of Suresh last year, Vir Hirani, son of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is set to step into Bollywood.

Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s production: Report

According to a report by PeepingMoon, Vir will headline a love story produced by Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films. The project brings together an impressive creative team, with acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery making his Hindi directorial debut. Known for groundbreaking films like Angamaly Diaries (2017) and Jallikattu (2019), Pellissery has earned recognition for his bold storytelling and unique cinematic style. Adding to the film’s weight, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has been roped in to create its music.

Casting for the female lead is currently underway, and production is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Vir Hirani, a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, is already making his acting debut in the streaming space with Pritam Pedro, Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden series for Jio Hotstar, co-starring Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey. The upcoming Hansal Mehta production, however, will mark his official theatrical film debut, introducing him to the big screen.

Hansal Mehta, who has been actively building a slate of theatrical and OTT projects as producer, is backing this launch as one of his banner’s key ventures. On the directorial front, Mehta recently unveiled Gandhi—an ambitious series on Mahatma Gandhi that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)—and is currently working on a Netflix business drama starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aamir Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani hits a roadblock; Perfectionist asks for script to be rewritten

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.