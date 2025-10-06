Actress Sharvari has joined filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming untitled action romance with Yash Raj Films, where she will star opposite Ahaan Panday. A source close to IANS told the agency, “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crores blockbuster Munjya.”

Sharvari to star opposite Ahaan Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled action romance: Report

The source further stated, “You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres.”

According to the source, “This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility.”

The source added that the project feels refreshing and exciting, saying, “Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions.”

The untitled project marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar, following Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Another source revealed that Ahaan’s debut film Saiyaara has shattered the misconception that Gen Z audiences no longer visit theatres. “In fact, they came out in hoards to support Saiyaara – a film that spoke to them in their language and emotions. There has been a shift in thinking in Bollywood post the Saiyaara phenomenon. Every top director is excited to make films with young actors and take the punt because the reward can be huge.”

The source added, “Look at Saiyaara. Who thought it will be the all-time highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema? No one thought it was possible pre-release. So, expect a lot of shifts happening now with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari in the mix.”

“In a love story, it is important that both the boy and the girl stand out and they both look incredibly good on screen. Ali has Ahaan and Sharvari, a pairing that no one has seen in any photo or video which will add to the curiosity of the audience,” the insider added.

“Knowing Ali’s mind, you can expect him to create two fantastic characters who will be delightful to watch on screen together as a pair,” the source concluded.

Also Read : Imtiaz Ali’s next film starts rolling on Dussehra? Sharvari drops subtle clue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.