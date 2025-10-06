The Hindi version of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has put up great numbers and earned Rs. 75 crores in its four-day extended weekend. The positive word of mouth resulted in a solid trend and now, it is all set to have a fair run in the cinemas until Diwali. Though audiences are lapping up the film, several cinema managers told Bollywood Hungama that many viewers have complained about the sound quality.

Audiences complain that the background score in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’s Hindi version overpowers dialogues in few scenes; also call out tiny subtitle font

A multiplex official from Mumbai said, “In the beginning scene and also in a few sequences later in the film, the background music is overpowering the dialogues. As a result, the audience is unable to understand what the characters said. Thankfully, it is happening only in a few places. Nevertheless, the makers should have taken care of it.”

Another manager from a suburb in Mumbai told us, “Such things are avoidable and the makers should make corrections. Often, moviegoers assume that the cinema has messed up with the sound system, but it's not our fault.”

I’m hearing a lot of complaints about hindi dub being bad from a technical as well as creative point. Some say mixing is bad, dialogs low music loud. If any of you have watched the hindi dub, please share your experience! https://t.co/MXwE448xbm — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) October 3, 2025

He added, “There have been a few complaints in our property and also in other cinemas. In the past, makers have sent updated files with rectifications. I am hoping it happens with this film as well.”

The matter is even being discussed on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter). On the other hand, a few multiplex authorities confirmed that they haven’t come across any complaints. A manager from a prominent multiplex chain said, “I am yet to see the film and as of now, we haven’t received any complaints about the sound, to the best of my knowledge.”

Sound mixing of hindi version of #KantaraChapter1 is all over the place. The music and sound design is overpowering the dialogues at many moments and there are no subs.

Idk if it's my theater or issue with the print but pls look into it @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab @_PVRCinemas — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, certain patrons have also expressed reservations about the size of the subtitle font in the scenes of Guliga. Online users have also pointed out the same issue in their complaints.

Sachin Prabhu, who saw the film at 8:00 am on the day of its release, said, “I was watching it on a very big screen and yet had to struggle to read the subtitles. Subtitles usually have a certain size, and these were way too tiny. Either they should dub all dialogues in Hindi or increase the font size. This is all the more important in our market, where dubbed versions are preferred by a majority of moviegoers over watching content with subtitles.”

What is with the size of the Hindi subtitles in the Hindi dub of #KantaraChapter1 So tiny they are borderline unreadable - this has to be a mistake@shetty_rishab @hombalefilms @gulshandevaiah pic.twitter.com/FlYCFFBqTs — Sanchit V (@Sanchit2214) October 3, 2025

Past experiences

In the past, Hombale Films, which produced Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, also faced sound-related complaints for their 2022 biggie, KGF - Chapter 2. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that patrons across the country complained that the Yash-starrer was too loud. The exhibitors reported that they got requests that the volume should be lowered. After the first weekend, the makers sent rectified prints.

Then last year, a similar issue was reported with Kanguva (2024). Producer K E Gnanavel Raja told the media a few days after the release, “We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback.”

