Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's reunion on the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic created a stir like never before. And why not? Two stalwarts are teaming up for the third time after cults like 3 Idiots and PK. But we have some disappointing news for all the fans of this duo. According to very reliable sources close to the actor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic has been put on hold.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani hits a roadblock; Perfectionist asks for script to be rewritten

A source informed Bollywood Hungama on anonymity, "Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn't have enough elements to make for a theatrical watch. He expected Raju and Abhijat to have a typical approach of mixing laughter with emotion and drama. But the script was devoid of comedy. This raised a doubt in the mind of Aamir, and he requested Raju to rewrite the script and come back."

The source tells us further, "Raju and Abhijat were shocked by Aamir's reaction, and are now figuring out what to do next. The film, which was to start in the month of October 2025, is no longer on track to go on floors next month. Things are on a standstill at the moment, and Aamir has already started to hunt for more scripts. He is hearing subjects from all across the industries."

His hunt for the next continues, as both Rajkumar Hirani and Lokesh Kanagaraj film seem to be on the back burner for now.

