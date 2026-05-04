Jio Studios has consolidated its position as a leading force in the Indian film industry, backed by a steady run of theatrical successes and a well-diversified content strategy. After delivering the biggest box office performers three consecutive years, Stree 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026), the studio has now struck gold yet again with Raja Shivaji, which has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for a Marathi film.

Raja Shivaji continues Jio Studios’ three-year blockbuster run, redefining box office dynamics and cementing its status as a powerhouse!

Released amid strong anticipation, the historical epic opened to record-breaking numbers, setting a new benchmark for Marathi cinema. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film presents the early life journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing to screen a story that combines historical depth with mainstream cinematic appeal.

What sets Jio Studios apart is its ability to back a wide spectrum of stories without being bound by a fixed formula or even a language framework. The studio has consistently scaled promising scripts into large theatrical events be it a horror-comedy like Stree 2, an action-packed spy thriller like Dhurandhar, or a historical epic like Raja Shivaji, mounted as a bilingual film. Alongside these big-ticket entertainers, Jio Studios has also supported content-driven successes such as Article 370, Laapataa Ladies, and Shaitaan, among others.

This diversified slate of films highlights how, under the leadership of Jyoti Deshpande, the studio continues to scale its creative and commercial ambitions, focusing on offering films that entertain and at the same time put Indian cinema on the global map.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Breakdown (India Net):

(Day 1) Friday: Rs. 12.40 crore

(Day 2) Saturday: Rs. 11.50 crore

(Day 3) Sunday: Rs. 13.10 crore - DELIVERS BIGGEST WEEKEND FOR MARATHI CINEMA,

Total: Rs. 37.00 crore net

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji wins praise from Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati; actor says “Burden on me has become a little lighter”

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