Enamor, India’s leading lingerie brand, today announced Indian actress and icon Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks the brand’s new campaign introducing the bamboo cotton range of lingerie, ushering into their era of ‘Unapologetic As I Am’ – a bold repositioning from the fabulous appeal to a spirited self-acceptance of unapologetic choices, as the new brand identity.

Taapsee Pannu joins Enamor as brand ambassador for new campaign

At the heart of the campaign is a striking new digital brand film, featuring Taapsee Pannu in a series of unapologetic but key moments during her everyday wellness routines – right from meditation to hydration and balancing her nutrition. Moving from an outside-in celebration to an inside-out expression of her desires, her standards, her self-expression and her appetite in life, she chooses the Enamor Bamboo Cotton range unapologetically, as her first layer of confidence.

The Enamor Bamboo Cotton range is soft, breathable and designed to sync with your body. Made from natural light bamboo cotton, the range reverses the script for all day comfort, so your skin can breathe in. With a no pinch, no dig and no rash promise, the product is gentle on the skin, keeping one fresh and cool even in peak summers. The advanced sweat wicking formula and antimicrobial action of bamboo fabric helps you stay fresh for longer.

Highlighting the campaign, Shekhar Tewari, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director – Modenik Lifestyle (Enamor, Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Levi’s Essentials) said, “At Enamor, we don’t follow the category; we lead with thought leadership and disrupt with boldness. As a brand, we are enabling women to own their space, and their narratives, unapologetically. Our latest bamboo fabric is one such innovation. It is not just a fabric upgrade; it is a statement that comfort and confidence can coexist without compromise. We’re honored to have Taapsee with us as we step into this next phase of our brand journey. This is the future of fashion lingerie and we’re proud to lead this shift with an icon like her - one thoughtful design, at a time."

Speaking of her association, Taapsee Pannu, Actress and Brand Ambassador, Enamor highlighted, “For years, I was told by people around me to present a version of myself that was polished, pleasing, and predictable. But I could only be me, the way I am. When Enamor approached me for this campaign, it simply felt like a match made in heaven. ‘Unapologetic As I Am’ isn’t just a message – it’s a bold declaration. Wearing this Bamboo collection felt like a second skin. I hope every woman who witnesses this campaign film gives herself the permission to simply be, without an apology.”

With its continued focus on design, fit, innovation, technology, storytelling, and community engagement, Enamor remains committed to redefining premium fashion lingerie in India through a seamless blend of creativity, comfort, and cultural relevance. Discover the soft and sustainable Bamboo cotton bras for long-lasting freshness and breathability with anti-microbial and hypoallergenic bamboo fabric. It’s not just a bra. It’s a wellness routine. The range is now available on Enamor’s website, select D2C platforms and offline stores – EBOs, MBOs and NCS.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav Sinha says films like Assi cannot be judged by weekend numbers as film releases on ZEE5; calls Taapsee Pannu “the right choice”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.