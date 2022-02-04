South Korean juggernaut BTS reaches another milestone and creates history by becoming the first artist to have two songs that have surpassed 2 million points in Japan’s Oricon charts.

According to the reports, as announced by Oricon on February 4, BTS’ smash hit ‘Butter’ earned 24,862 points for its latest weekly combined singles chart (dated February 7), which ranks singles based on criteria like their digital downloads, streaming performance, and more.

With ‘Butter’ gaining over 24,000 points for this week’s chart, the song’s total accumulated points have now stand at 2,013,734 making it only the fifth song in Oricon history ever to surpass 2 million points.

As ‘Dynamite’ just crossed the 2-million-point mark last month, on the chart dated January 10, the global boyband further becomes the first artist ever to have two different songs surpass 2 million points on Oricon’s combined singles chart.

“‘Butter’ is the fifth song in history to surpass a total of 2 million points on the combined singles chart,” stated Oricon. “BTS is the first artist to have two songs that have surpassed 2 million points.”

Last year, BTS also broke the first-week sales record of any album released in 2021 on the Oricon Chart in a single day, selling a total of 571,589 copies sold with their Japanese-language compilation album, BTS, THE BEST.

