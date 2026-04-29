Businessman Raj Kundra has issued a fresh public statement amid the ongoing legal proceedings linked to the 2021 pornography case, stating that arguments on his behalf have now concluded in the lower court. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kundra said his advocate Prashant Patil had completed submissions after what he described as four years of hearings.

Raj Kundra says ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ as court arguments conclude in ongoing pornography case

In his post, Kundra expressed frustration over the length of the process and the impact it has had on his personal and professional life. He wrote, “Four long years in the lower court in the ongoing pornography case. Today, my advocate Prashant Patil concluded our arguments. I stand by the truth if I’m guilty, punish me. If not, grant me a discharge, my freedom, and the respect taken away by relentless media trials. Justice delayed is justice denied. #Justice.”

Four long years in the lower court in the ongoing pornography case. Today, my advocate Prashant Patil concluded our arguments. I stand by the truth if I’m guilty, punish me. If not, grant me a discharge, my freedom, and the respect taken away by relentless media trials. Justice… — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) April 29, 2026



The case dates back to July 2021, when Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with allegations related to the creation and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. Investigators had alleged that certain apps were being used to stream or circulate explicit material. Kundra denied wrongdoing at the time and maintained that the content in question did not fall under the category of pornography as alleged by authorities.

He was later granted bail by a Mumbai court after spending nearly two months in judicial custody. Since then, proceedings in the matter have continued, with multiple hearings taking place over the last several years.

In his latest remarks, Kundra indicated that prolonged legal uncertainty can affect not only the accused but also their families, careers, and public standing. While criticising delays, he also stated that he continues to have faith in the judicial system and said he is ready to accept the outcome of the case.

Kundra has previously spoken about media coverage surrounding the matter, especially reports that also mentioned his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Earlier, he had objected to what he described as speculative and sensational narratives, saying the matter should be dealt with as a legal issue rather than public entertainment.

The businessman has consistently maintained that his family supported him through the legal process. His latest statement appears to underline his demand for closure, either through conviction if guilt is established or discharge if the court finds no basis to proceed.

At present, the court is expected to consider the arguments placed before it and pass further orders in due course. No final verdict has been announced yet. The case continues to draw attention given the public profile of those involved, while the legal process remains ongoing.

Also Read: Raj Kundra breaks silence with explosive post: “Enough!! I will not be judged by noise, only by justice”

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