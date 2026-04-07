Raj Kundra breaks silence with explosive post: “Enough!! I will not be judged by noise, only by justice”

After maintaining a largely low profile in the face of prolonged scrutiny, Raj Kundra has publicly addressed the controversies surrounding him, issuing a strong statement on social media. The businessman, who has often been in the spotlight due to both his personal life and legal challenges, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his stance, signalling a shift from silence to direct engagement.

Raj Kundra breaks silence with explosive post: “Enough!! I will not be judged by noise, only by justice”

In his post, Kundra wrote, “Justice delayed is justice denied. I’ve stayed silent, I’ve respected the system, and endured media trials, speculation & trolling. Enough!! I want the truth through a fair and final verdict. If found guilty by a court of law, I will face every consequence. Until then, I will not be judged by noise, only by justice. Raj Kundra.”

Justice delayed is justice denied. I’ve stayed silent, respected the system, and endured media trials, speculation & trolling. Enough!! I want the truth through a fair & final verdict. If found guilty by a court of law, I will face every consequence. Until then, I will not… — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) April 6, 2026



The statement marks one of his most direct responses to the public discourse surrounding his cases. For years, Kundra had refrained from addressing criticism in detail, opting instead to let legal proceedings take their course. However, his latest message suggests growing frustration with what he describes as “media trials” and online speculation.

Kundra has been dealing with multiple legal matters over the past few years. Most recently, in February 2026, he was granted bail by a special PMLA court in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. Investigating authorities have claimed that he received a significant amount of cryptocurrency from the alleged mastermind for a failed mining project, while Kundra has maintained that his role was limited.

In addition to this, Kundra and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, are also facing a cheating case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), involving allegations tied to a financial transaction linked to their former business venture. The matter remains under legal consideration.

These developments come in the backdrop of the 2021 case that had drawn widespread attention, following which Kundra had spent time in judicial custody before being granted bail. Since then, the businessman has largely avoided detailed public commentary on the issues.

With his latest statement, Kundra appears to be seeking closure through the judicial process rather than ongoing public debate. By calling for a “fair and final verdict,” he has made it clear that he intends to rely on the courts to determine the outcome, even as discussions around the cases continue in the public domain.

Also Read: Raj Kundra gets relief from Bombay High Court in dispute over Rajasthan Royals stake

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.