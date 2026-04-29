Ranveer Singh starrer upcoming film Pralay continues to generate strong buzz, especially after recent speculation suggested the project had run into difficulties. However, fresh developments indicate that the much-talked-about zombie thriller remains firmly on schedule, with shooting expected to begin in August 2026.

Ranveer Singh starrer Pralay back on track? Insider says zombie thriller begins shooting in August 2026

The actor, who is coming off the successful run of the Dhurandhar franchise, had earlier committed to filmmaker Jai Mehta’s next directorial venture. In recent weeks, reports claimed that the film was facing a roadblock due to alleged creative differences between Ranveer Singh and the director. Those rumours have now been denied by a source associated with the production.

An insider connected to the project stated, “Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script. The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, Pralay is on track to go on floors by August 2026.”

If the latest update is accurate, the film has now entered an important pre-production phase, which likely includes location scouting, concept design, action planning, VFX preparation, and casting formalities.

Pralay is being described as a large-scale post-apocalyptic action thriller set in a dystopian world. The film is also expected to explore the zombie genre in a way not commonly seen in mainstream Hindi cinema. While international audiences have seen several successful zombie-based franchises, the genre remains relatively untapped at this scale in Bollywood.

Director Jai Mehta, known for his work in the web space, has reportedly been developing the project since last year. The screenplay has been written by Jai Mehta along with Lootere writer Vishal Kapoor.

The film is being produced by Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer Singh’s Maa Kasam Films, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. Industry reports suggest the makers are planning the film on a massive scale, with a budget estimated at around Rs. 300 crores, making it one of the more expensive Hindi productions currently in development.

Ranveer Singh is also said to be particularly excited about stepping into a fresh genre and experimenting with a new on-screen look for the project. At present, the actor has not officially announced any other film, though discussions around another collaboration with Aditya Dhar have also surfaced.

With pre-production underway and the makers reportedly targeting an August 2026 start date, Pralay could emerge as one of the most ambitious genre films in Ranveer Singh’s career.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh teams up with adidas Originals to launch India-inspired Superstar sneaker

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