The trade, industry and fans woke up today in the morning with the shocking news that the much awaited film, Toxic, has been postponed yet again. The Yash-starrer was originally scheduled to be released on March 19. However, due to the tense war situation in the Middle East, the makers decided to push the film to June 4. On the morning of April 29, they revealed that the action entertainer is postponed yet again. This time, the makers didn’t declare any release date.

After vacating June 4, is Toxic eyeing an Independence Day release?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Toxic are seriously considering to release the film in the Independence Day week, either on August 13 or August 14. They feel it can be an ideal period to release. Since the makers are looking at a huge global release, the second week of August works well as there’s no major Hollywood film releasing in that period.”

The source continued, “The makers of Toxic are also looking at other dates as well. But it’s the Independence Day weekend that has caught their eye.”

If Toxic arrives on August 14 or 13, it’ll end up clashing with two major Hindi films. One is Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, which is scheduled for a release on August 13. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and is produced by Aamir Khan. Secondly, Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, releases on August 14.

Also Read: Yash breaks silence on “obscene” scenes criticism, backs Geetu Mohandas’ vision for Toxic: “A gangster film with a female gaze is refreshing”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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