Raj Kundra booked by Enforcement Directorate for money laundering; his lawyer says ‘no idea what ED wishes to probe’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After getting bail in the alleged distribution and production of pornography films, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, Raj Kundra, has once again laded into legal trouble and this time, with Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per reports, the ED booked the businessman for money laundering case on an FIR filed by Mumbai Police against him and several others, alleging that they ran pornographic apps. The agency will be summoning Raj Kundra and others in the case to investigate.

But, his lawyer says they have no idea what ED wishes to probe. “We don’t know what money laundering aspect ED wishes to investigate in the case. We haven’t received any official communication from ED regarding registration of any ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) yet,” advocate Prashant Patil said, according to Hindustan Times.

For allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit had filed a case against Kundra under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, both actors, were identified as co-accused in the FIR.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Raj Kundra breaks his silence; says, “This is nothing but a witch hunt”

