Ajay returns as Amay Patnaik, albeit sharper than ever, as he faces off against Riteish’s cunning political mastermind in this power-packed sequel.

The battleground for justice just got bigger, bolder, and brainier. The official trailer of Raid 2 is out, and it's already igniting buzz across the internet with its high-stakes face-off between two powerhouse performers — Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 trailer promises an electrifying showdown; Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh engage in a battle of wits and power

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 takes the gripping saga of corruption and integrity to a whole new level. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, the no-nonsense Income Revenue Service officer known for his unflinching pursuit of the corrupt. But this time, he’s met his intellectual equal — Riteish Deshmukh, in a never-seen-before avatar as Dadabhai, a suave and ruthless politician who knows how to play the system as well as he plays people.

The trailer offers a taste of the cat-and-mouse game that unfolds between these two sharp minds. It’s not just a physical or emotional battle — it’s a war of intellect, ambition, and iron will. Riteish’s dialogue, “Pandav kabse Chakravyuh rachne lage (Since when did Pandav create Chakravyuh)?” is met with Ajay’s thunderous response, “Maine kab kaha ki main Pandav hoon, main toh poora Mahabharat hoon” — setting the tone for what promises to be a show-stopping duel of ideologies. Apart from this, the trailer carries visual and thematic callbacks to the original Raid (2018), reinforcing its legacy while building a more expansive and intense world.

While the first film was grounded in realism and moral grit, Raid 2 seems to take a broader cinematic canvas — with sharper dialogues, more layered characters, and a stylish yet sincere tone. Also starring Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial along with Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, the film marks the return of Saurabh Shukla as Tauji from the prequel.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is all set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

