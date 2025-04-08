comscore
Last Updated 08.04.2025 | 2:54 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone to NOT feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

By Subhash K. Jha -

Even as you read this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love triangle Love & War is being shot for release next year. A new story doing the rounds suggests that Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of Love & War in a “very special” role.

“So special that none of us knows about it,” a source close to the project chuckled. “On a more serious note, where does this kind of misinformation come from? To set the record straight, there is no Deepika in Love & War. There never was. There never will be. If at all Deepika works again with Mr Bhansali again, it would be something that takes them beyond Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. At the moment, there are no plans for a collaboration between the two.”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War shoot to kick off with Ranbir Kapoor at Film City’s Studio 5, Alia Bhatt to join in December: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

