Even as you read this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love triangle Love & War is being shot for release next year. A new story doing the rounds suggests that Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of Love & War in a “very special” role.

Deepika Padukone to NOT feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

“So special that none of us knows about it,” a source close to the project chuckled. “On a more serious note, where does this kind of misinformation come from? To set the record straight, there is no Deepika in Love & War. There never was. There never will be. If at all Deepika works again with Mr Bhansali again, it would be something that takes them beyond Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. At the moment, there are no plans for a collaboration between the two.”

