Eros International Media Limited has officially responded to criticism regarding the re-release of its 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa—now featuring an AI-assisted alternate ending. The re-release, also launched in Tamil as Ambikapathy, has sparked a public backlash from the film’s director Aanand L. Rai and lead actor Dhanush, who expressed disapproval over what they view as a tampering of their original vision.

Raanjhanaa AI-ending row: Eros International counters criticism from Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, reaffirms ownership of 2013 film

In an official statement, Eros clarified that the AI-altered version is legally compliant, creatively supervised, and specifically intended for Tamil-speaking audiences. The company emphasized that the original version of Raanjhanaa remains untouched and widely available across all platforms.

“It does not replace or alter the original Raanjhanaa, which remains widely accessible. This alternate edition follows a longstanding cinematic tradition of offering creative adaptations and anniversary re-releases,” the statement read.

Ownership and Intellectual Property Rights

The production house asserted its legal standing as the sole financier, producer, and rights holder of Raanjhanaa, affirming complete control over the film’s intellectual property, moral rights, and derivative content under Indian copyright law. The statement also addressed Dhanush’s recent remarks, implying that Aanand L. Rai had personally invested in securing his casting in the film.

“While such comments may reflect personal admiration, they are factually inaccurate and legally inconsequential. No private or independent financial investment by Mr. Rai exists within the production, financing, or IP structures of Raanjhanaa,” said Eros, adding that the company undertook full financial risk for the project and retains 100% ownership.

Objection to ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Association With Raanjhanaa

Eros has also taken issue with promotional material for Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, which reportedly attempts to position itself as being part of the Raanjhanaa universe. The company called this an “illegal and misleading attempt” and stated that no legal rights, approvals, or IP ownership have been granted for such positioning.

A cease and desist notice, dated July 25, 2025, has been issued to all parties involved in the marketing and creative direction of Tere Ishk Mein. Eros has also notified leading OTT and streaming platforms to prevent any further misrepresentation. “This act represents a clear violation of Eros’s exclusive copyright and intellectual property,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Creative Direction of AI-Assisted Ending

Addressing criticisms over the use of AI in the alternate ending of Ambikapathy, Eros emphasized that the project was guided by a human creative team, with AI used only as an assistive tool, not as an autonomous content generator.

“Mr. Rai’s dissociation from the Tamil alternate version is his personal choice, but his claim to ownership or moral authority over the work is neither contractually supported nor legally enforceable,” Eros clarified.

Clarification on Legal Proceedings

Responding to accusations that the re-release is a diversionary tactic amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny, Eros stated that the NCLT proceedings involving Colour Yellow Productions pertain to corporate governance matters, not artistic rights.

“We categorically reject the suggestion that this creative initiative is a ‘strategic distraction’ from unrelated regulatory matters... Conversely, we urge the public and industry stakeholders to see through the coordinated and deliberately timed campaign of misinformation,” the company said.

Also Read: Dhanush slams AI-edited Raanjhanaa re-release: “This isn’t the film I made”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.