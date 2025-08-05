Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has leased four upscale apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West, specifically in the posh Pali Hill area, for a monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh. The move comes as a temporary relocation, prompted by the redevelopment of the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where the actor currently owns multiple residential units.

According to property documents accessed by Zapkey.com and a report by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan is vacating the Virgo society, where he reportedly owns around 12 apartments, due to an extensive redevelopment project that will replace the current structure with ultra-luxurious, sea-facing residences.

Details of the New Lease

The new apartments leased by Aamir are located in Wilnomona, a premium residential building just 750 metres away from Puja Casa—the temporary home of fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose bungalow Mannat is undergoing renovation.

The lease agreement, which spans five years from May 2025 to May 2030, includes a 45-month lock-in period. The lease was officially registered on May 20, 2025, with a stamp duty of over Rs 4 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 2,000. The agreement also includes a security deposit of over Rs 1.46 crore, and the rent is set to increase by 5% annually.

Redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society

The Virgo society, where Aamir owns a significant number of units, is currently undergoing redevelopment to construct ultra-luxury apartments in the high-end real estate segment. Prices in the revamped project are expected to exceed Rs 1 lakh per sq. ft, with some apartments possibly valued at over Rs 100 crore.

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. The film, which also featured Genelia Deshmukh, marked Aamir’s return to the big screen after a nearly three-year hiatus and grossed over Rs 165 crore at the Indian box office.

