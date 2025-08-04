Earlier, even fans and filmmaker Aanand L Rai were seen expressing their disappointment over the AI-generated alternate climax of the acclaimed romantic drama.

In a shocking turn of events, the re-release of the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa has sparked widespread outrage after the film’s climax was altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) — without the consent of lead actor Dhanush or director Aanand L Rai. The AI-generated ending, introduced by Eros International, has ignited a heated debate on the ethics of AI in cinema, with Dhanush himself expressing “deep disappointment” and calling the decision a “threat to the integrity of storytelling.”

Dhanush slams AI-edited Raanjhanaa re-release: “This isn’t the film I made”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush didn’t mince words in his statement, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul… This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.” He also called for stricter regulations to prevent similar alterations in the future. “The use of Al to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future”, he added.

The original ending of Raanjhanaa was hailed for its heartbreaking realism — Kundan (Dhanush), bloodied and dying, lies unresponsive as Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) cradles his lifeless face. The moment was a raw portrayal of sacrifice and unfulfilled love, cementing the film’s cult status. In stark contrast, the new version shows Kundan surviving his injuries, waking up in the hospital to smiles and upbeat music. Fans were quick to slam the new ending, calling it “a betrayal,” “tone-deaf,” and “an insult to the original narrative.” It began trending as cinephiles shared clips, reactions, and nostalgic tributes to the original.

Adding to the backlash, director Aanand L Rai also voiced his disappointment, confirming he was not consulted and the filmmaker expressed his anger in a heartfelt note on social media. While Eros International released a statement defending their actions as an “experiment in cinematic innovation,” many believe the move sets a dangerous precedent — one where commercial interests override artistic authenticity.

As the controversy brews, one thing is clear: Raanjhanaa may have received a new ending, but the original story — and the emotions it evoked — still lives on in the hearts of its audience.

