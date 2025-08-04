comscore
Last Updated 04.08.2025 | 8:22 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Mukesh Chhabra for casting Him in Jawan “twice”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently bagged the prestigious Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his blockbuster performance in Jawan, indulged in a fun banter with Mukesh Chhabra in casting him in the role. SRK thanked the casting director for casting him in the role, twice - the response.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Chhabra had a hilarious banter on Twitter (now X). When SRK shared the video clip of him winning the award for Jawan, Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was behind the ensemble cast of Jawan, shared SRK’s award acceptance clip on X (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt “Love you," with a lovestruck, evil eye and red heart emoji.

Reading that, SRK commented, "Thank you very much for casting me in the film... twice." A nod to his iconic double role in the film, the comment set the internet abuzz with laughter.

This playful banter adds another charming chapter to Jawan's incredible journey from breaking box office records to now sweeping awards and sparking online camaraderie. As SRK fans continue to celebrate his well-deserved win, this moment serves as a reminder of the superstar’s humility, humor, and heart.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan replies to Shashi Tharoor’s “simple praise” with classic wit after National Award win

