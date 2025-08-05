A new twist to the plot — vastly different from what Aanand L Rai originally shot with Dhanush in their acclaimed film Raanjhanaa twelve years ago — has angered fans of the film, the director, and the actor alike.

Raanjhanaa AI-ending row: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai Unite to take legal route, “We’re exploring legal options”

The producers of Raanjhanaa, Eros International, have reportedly altered the ending of the film using artificial intelligence to create a new “happy” conclusion. While Aanand L Rai had already voiced his opposition to this AI-generated desecration, Dhanush has now joined the battle, publicly taking a stand against the modification.

Aanand Rai confirms that he and Dhanush are “brothers from different mothers,” and are currently exploring various legal avenues to counter what he describes as “a very dangerous precedent.”

“I am very worried about my other films. So is Dhanush. We are actively looking at judicial remedies to restore and preserve our creative content from such extraneous interventions,” says Aanand.

Apart from Raanjhanaa, the filmmaker and actor have previously collaborated on Atrangi Re and are already planning a third project together. “But before we move forward, we are committed to tackling the current crisis,” Aanand Rai asserts.

Also Read: Raanjhanaa AI-ending row: Eros International counters criticism from Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, reaffirms ownership of 2013 film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.