The announcement of the 71st National Film Awards on August 1 brought celebration for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the Bollywood superstar clinched his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan, marking a historic moment in his 33-year-long career. However, not everyone appears to be in favor of the jury’s decision.

Urvashi questions the 71st National Award Jury’s criteria in Shah Rukh Khan’s Best Actor win over Vijayaraghavan

Veteran Malayalam actress Urvashi, who won Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku (shared with Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala for Vash), has expressed her disappointment over the category placement of fellow actor Vijayaraghavan, raising questions about the criteria used to distinguish between main and supporting roles.

Urvashi Speaks Out on Jury Fairness

In a conversation with Asianet News, Urvashi strongly voiced her opinion that Vijayaraghavan’s performance in the Malayalam film Pookkaalam deserved greater recognition than Best Supporting Actor.

“Vijayaraghavan is such a great actor. What exactly did the jury consider to distinguish between Vijayaraghavan's and Shah Rukh Khan's performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor? On what criteria?” she questioned.

She emphasized that both actors bring decades of experience to the screen and that such decisions should not be influenced by budget or production scale. “We should raise such questions, as we too are taxpaying citizens,” Urvashi added, referring to the need for transparency and fairness in the jury process.

Vijayaraghavan’s Dedication Highlighted

Urvashi went on to praise Vijayaraghavan’s dedication and transformation in Pookkaalam, where he portrayed a 100-year-old man. She revealed that she was initially approached to play his on-screen partner in the same film but turned down the offer due to the extensive makeup requirements. “Even if you pay me crores, I wouldn't do it. But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention,” she said.

At the awards, Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor title with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Vijayaraghavan received the Best Supporting Actor honour for his role in Pookkaalam, opposite veteran actress K. P. A. C. Leela.

