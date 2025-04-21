comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

A.R. Rahman to kick off "The Wonderment Tour" in Mumbai with Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi

Organizers have also teased additional guest artists and surprise acts, promising fans an unforgettable musical experience as the tour kicks off in grand style.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Award-winning composer and musician A.R. Rahman is set to launch his biggest production yet in Mumbai. Marking the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour, the maestro will perform at D Y Patil Stadium on May 3.

Adding to the excitement, the organisers have announced that Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, and Neeti Mohan will join A.R. Rahman on stage, with more featured artists to be revealed soon. The concert will also include surprise acts designed to elevate the overall experience.

The much-anticipated event will feature stunning choreography by the dance guru and ace choreographer Shiamak Davar. It is said to be a one of a kind event, with immersive technology, innovative production, and solid soundscapes.

The Wonderment Tour in Mumbai is part of much anticipated Waves Summit, and has been conceived by A. R. Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live and is a co-production between Percept Live, Fairgame Entertainment and Jo Entertainment.

The Concert is not just to entertain, but to transport audiences into a realm of music and visual magic. With a setlist spanning his iconic hits and stellar performances from celebrated musicians. It promises to be a nostalgic yet forward-looking celebration of music that will make this premiere in Mumbai a night to remember.

Also Read : A.R. Rahman urges caution on AI in music; says, “The songs are so filthy, It needs to be controlled”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

