Yash Raj Films (YRF) is creatively collaborating with a master of the romance genre, Mohit Suri, for a love story that has been titled Saiyaara. This is the first film produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

The much-awaited romantic film, Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide

Presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is being billed as an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri, both known for their huge generation-defining successes in the romantic genre, together for the first time!

As per reports, much of the film was shot in 2024 and in February this year, Mohit Suri shot a music festival sequence with 1,000 background artists at Vrundavan Studios in Malad, Mumbai. Reportedly, Ahaan Panday was seen performing on stage and the crowd got mesmerized by his performance. In the middle of his performance, Ahaan also jumps from the stage to further woo the audience. Aneet Padda, who was seen in the OTT show Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024), was also a part of this sequence.

The announcement of Saiyaara is sure to enhance the excitement of this film for various reasons. The title pays homage to a memorable song from YRF’s 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Also, with action films reaching a saturation point, there’s a demand to see love stories and Saiyaara comes at the right time. Moreover, July 18 is also an empty slot which hasn’t been taken over by any Hindi film or major Hollywood biggie. All eyes are now on Saiyaara’s trailers and songs and if they click with the audience, this film has the potential to emerge as a profitable venture and also carve a special place in the hearts of young romantics.

