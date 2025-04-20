A.R. Rahman urges caution on AI in music; says, “The songs are so filthy, It needs to be controlled”

In 2024, Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, stirred discussion with its song Thimiri Yezhuda. The buzz centered around music legend A.R. Rahman’s use of Artificial Intelligence to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. While many listeners found the gesture touching, others questioned the ethical implications of using AI to revive voices of the departed.

Sharing his perspective on the rising use of AI in music, A.R. Rahman spoke to PTI about the need for balance. He acknowledged that while AI offers exciting creative possibilities, its application in music should be handled with care, sensitivity, and responsibility.

Rahman stated, “I don’t know what’s going to be, belling the cat. Some of the songs are so filthy, yet they come out with the voices of popular singers. It needs to be controlled because if it’s not, there’ll be chaos.”

He further explained, “There are both good and bad aspects, and the good things should be used to empower people who never had the chance to put their vision into action. But overusing it in a bad way is bad for us. It’s like mixing poison with oxygen and breathing it in. There should be rules, like certain things you can’t do. Like, how they talk about ethics or behaviour in a society, this is also behaviour in the software and digital world.”

The composer had previously addressed concerns regarding the use of AI to revive the voices of the late singers in Lal Salaam, clarifying that their families were consulted, gave their consent, and were compensated for their contributions.

A.R. Rahman also responded to singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s criticism, where Bhattacharya had accused him of contributing to the decline of live music and over-relying on technology in his compositions. Abhijeet argued that Rahman’s dependence on technology disrespects musicians who play traditional instruments and that the shift towards digital music is leaving many instrumentalists without jobs.

In response, Rahman defended his use of technology, emphasizing that it’s not about replacing live musicians, but rather enhancing the music-making process. He added that he fully supports musicians and views technology as a tool to explore new creative possibilities in music.

Rahman told India Today in an interview, “It’s nice to blame me for everything. I still love Abhijeet, and I would send cakes to him. Also, it’s his opinion, and there’s nothing wrong with having one.”

Rahman shared, “I recently set up an orchestra with 60 women in Dubai. They’re employed every month and receive insurance, health benefits, and everything. In every movie I work on, whether it’s Chhaava or Ponniyin Selvan, there are 200-300 musicians involved, and some songs feature over 100 people. I don’t show off or post photos with them, so people don’t always know about it.”

He also clarified that computers are just a tool to design unique harmonies, enabling him to explore new sounds. He explained that hiring musicians for a project only to later reject their work isn’t always practical. Rahman further added that the producers he’s worked with can attest to the numerous musicians he’s collaborated with throughout his career.

On the work front, A.R. Rahman is reuniting with Mani Ratnam for their next major project, Thug Life. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, the highly anticipated film is set to release in theatres across India on June 5.

