Aamir Khan reveals details about his character in Sitaare Zameen Par as “very rude”; says, “He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody”

Aamir Khan, who has a strong fan base in China, recently visited the country to attend the Macau Comedy Festival. During an interaction with one of his Chinese fan clubs, he shared key details about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir revealed that the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Champions, and in it, he portrays a “very rude” basketball coach.

During the interaction, Aamir Khan shared, “Sitaare Zameen Par is almost ready. It’s the sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same.”

Revealing more about his role in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan said, “My character Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par was a very sensitive person. In this film my character’s name is Gulshan but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems.”

Aamir Khan further explained, “The story is about how he transforms. The ten individuals—some of whom have Down syndrome, autism, and other different abilities—teach him what it truly means to be a good human being. The original is a Spanish film, and we’ve created an Indian adaptation of it.”

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and features Genelia Deshmukh in a leading role alongside him.

