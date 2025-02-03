The first song, 'Tere Ishq Mein,' from the highly anticipated Netflix film Nadaaniyan was unveiled at a special event, Next On Netflix, featuring the film's lead pair, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The romantic comedy promises a fresh take on modern love in the digital age.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor unveil Nadaaniyan’s first song ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ at Next On Netflix, watch

Nadaaniyan follows the story of a South Delhi diva who hires a middle-class overachiever to pose as her boyfriend to save her social standing. However, their carefully constructed plan takes an unexpected turn when real feelings begin to develop, creating a messy and relatable situation for anyone who's navigated the complexities of young love.

The film marks the highly anticipated on-screen debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who stars alongside Khushi Kapoor. The team behind Nadaaniyan expressed their excitement about bringing this contemporary love story to a global audience on Netflix. "Nadaaniyan explores a fresh take on modern romance where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love," they shared. "We’re excited for this story to find its home on Netflix, where audiences around the world can experience the energy of first love. Fans will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan make his debut on screen and his fresh pairing with Khushi Kapoor — and we can't wait to share this modern-day love story with everyone."

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, Nadaaniyan boasts a stellar cast including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film is poised to capture the hearts of viewers with its relatable characters and modern take on romance. 'Tere Ishq Mein,' the first song from the film, is expected to be released soon.

Also Read: Nadaaniyan FIRST Look: Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in a thrilling tale on the magic of first love

More Pages: Nadaaniyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.