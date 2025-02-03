Although the name resembles to one of the biggest blockbusters from the 60s era starring Dev Anand, Jewel Thief makers have insisted that the new 2025 film has definitely no references to the same. Post immense anticipation revolving around the heist thriller which was announced last year, excited audiences finally get the first look of the film as it was unveiled by Netflix on Monday, February 3 along with its slate of other upcoming projects.

Jewel Thief: Netflix drops first look teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer

Speaking of the teaser, it showcases Saif Ali Khan as the quintessential con artist who can easily slip into multiple looks and his effortless charm is a reminiscent of his suave and sleek avatars from the Race series. He is the ‘Jewel thief’ hired by a powerful crime lord (Jaideep Ahlawat) to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

Producers, Siddharth and Mamta Anand shared the excitement along with unveiling the teaser, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It’s a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced. This marks an exciting chapter for Marflix as we bring our passion for cinema to the dynamic world of streaming, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure.”

Meanwhile, the launch has garnered attention among audiences as it marks Saif Ali Khan’s first public appearance after the attack on him on January 16. Coming to the film, Jewel Thief is expected to star an ensemble cast including Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

