In a celebration of cinema and talent, Kaantha unveils its highly anticipated first-look poster, marking a special occasion for the film and its lead actor, Dulquer Salmaan. The release of the poster follows Dulquer’s remarkable 13-year journey in the film industry, showcasing an impressive body of work that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Dulquer Salmaan shines in Kaantha’s first-look poster, celebrating 13 years in cinema

Dulquer Salmaan has been an indomitable presence in the industry since making his debut in 2012, earning acclaim for his versatility and dedication to his craft. From celebrated films like Bangalore days, Kannum kannum kolayadithal, O Kadhal Kanmani, Mahanati & Kurup to our recent massive successes like Sita Ramam & Lucky Baskhar, the actor’s career has been a testament to growth, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling.

“We are thrilled to not only give fans the first glimpse of Kaantha but also to honor the incredible milestone of Dulquer Salmaan’s 13th year in cinema,” said Selvamani Selvaraj, the film’s director, who previously delivered the riveting documentary series, ‘The hunt for Veerappan’ on Netflix. “This movie, much like the actor’s career, reflects a journey of evolution, challenge, and artistic expression. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark this anniversary.”

This film has brought together two notable production houses in the form of Spirit Media, led by its founder Rana Daggubati, carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his grandfather, the legendary D. Ramanaidu and on the other hand we have Wayfarer Films, led by Dulquer Salmaan, Son of the iconic Malayalam superstar, Mammooty. This collective legacy of over a century in Indian cinema is coming together, bringing their formidable talent and capabilities to the forefront, promising a memorable film spectacle with Kaantha.

The poster release is set to ignite anticipation with its stunning design and evocative imagery, characters and themes ahead of the official movie launch, with a full trailer and more details to be revealed in the coming months.

With a story that promises to captivate and inspire, Kaantha is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic experience.

Also Read : Dulquer Salmaan ADMITS having “disagreements and fights” with Rana Daggubati over Kaantha; latter says, “process brought us even closer”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.