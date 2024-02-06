Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, have officially announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012, confirmed their decision to part ways in a joint statement released on Tuesday. While speaking of their commitment to prioritizing the well-being of their children, Esha and Bharat expressed their mutual agreement to separate on amicable terms.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways”

In their statement, as reported by Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat stated, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." The couple shares two children, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019, whose welfare remains their primary concern amidst their separation.

The news of Esha and Bharat's separation comes after speculation had been rife following Bharat's absence from Hema Malini's lavish 75th birthday celebration in October 2023. While the couple had maintained a low profile in recent times, Esha had publicly acknowledged their 11th wedding anniversary last year, expressing gratitude and affection for Bharat in an Instagram post.

