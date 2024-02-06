comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.02.2024 | 7:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways”

en Bollywood News Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have shared official statement confirming their separation.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, have officially announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012, confirmed their decision to part ways in a joint statement released on Tuesday. While speaking of their commitment to prioritizing the well-being of their children, Esha and Bharat expressed their mutual agreement to separate on amicable terms.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways"

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year marriage: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways”

In their statement, as reported by Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat stated, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." The couple shares two children, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019, whose welfare remains their primary concern amidst their separation.

The news of Esha and Bharat's separation comes after speculation had been rife following Bharat's absence from Hema Malini's lavish 75th birthday celebration in October 2023. While the couple had maintained a low profile in recent times, Esha had publicly acknowledged their 11th wedding anniversary last year, expressing gratitude and affection for Bharat in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Also Read: Esha Deol dedicates a post showcasing her dance skills as her debut film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe completed 22 years

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan to attend Laapataa Ladies'…

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story finally lands…

SCOOP: Salman Khan meets Atlee for a Dabangg…

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji…

Laxmikant's family seeks posthumous Padma…

SCOOP: Sai Pallavi is locked to play Sita in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification