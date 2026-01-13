The fifth part of one of the most successful franchises of Indian Cinema, Golmaal 5, is all set to go on floors soon. Bollywood Hungama had reported last week that a marathon schedule of the film will commence from February-end 2026. Bollywood Hungama has now come across some more information about the shoot process.

EXCLUSIVE: Golmaal 5 set-building spree begins; Rohit Shetty erects sets of café, police station etc. in Film City

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit Shetty usually likes to shoot a chunk of his films in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, or Goa. But with Golmaal 5, he’ll make an exception and shoot in Film City, Mumbai. Multiple sets of the café, police station, palatial residence etc. are being put up. All these sets would be ready by the beginning of next month. With the shoot largely centred in Film City, Mumbai, it’ll be convenient for the actors to stay at home and report to the set whenever required.”

The source further said, “The makers wanted an even bigger set and suggested filling up the lake inside Film City. However, the Film City authorities turned down the request as such a move could harm the region ecologically. Moreover, the lake has several crocodiles and hence, it was not just impractical but impossible to fill up the lake, that too for a film shoot. Rohit Shetty and his core team understood this point and agreed to construct the set near the lake in the Film City complex.”

Golmaal 5 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. As per reports, Sharman Joshi, who featured in Golmaal (2006), will make a comeback. Reports also state that the antagonist this time would be a female.

The transfer of rights

Interestingly, Golmaal’s first part was produced by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision, and the rights were then held by Dhilin Raj (Harshad) Mehta. As per the buzz in the trade, these rights were later transferred to Tejpal (Rajubhai) Shah of the T A Shah Group, who subsequently assigned them to Rohit Shetty for a handsome amount for each franchise.

Also Read: SCOOP: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn set to take Golmaal 5 on floors in February; to release in 2027

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.